Pledge to Stay Home, Pledge to Save Lives English Español Question Title If we don’t stay home, San Diegans' lives are at risk.We can stop the spread. We can protect our first responders, our public health workers, our communities, our neighbors, our seniors, our families, ourselves. I pledge to stay home to save lives I pledge to use a face covering and physically distance myself when I leave my house for ESSENTIAL reasons I pledge to help stop the spread Question Title Name Question Title Optional Email (for information on COVID) Zipcode Provided by the County of San Diego Submit Pledge